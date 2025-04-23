Steve McMichael Transferred to Hospice Care Amid ALS Battle

Steve “Mongo” McMichael, the former Chicago Bears defensive standout and Hall of Famer, is being moved to hospice care as he continues his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). McMichael, 67, has faced a steady decline in health since his 2021 diagnosis, including the loss of mobility and speech, and has remained bedridden in recent years.

“As of today, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has recommended to the family to transfer Steve into a Joliet hospice facility this afternoon,” Misty McMichael, Steve’s wife, told FOX 32 Chicago. “He’s been unresponsive for last two weeks and in and out of the hospital. He’s currently in the ICU at Silver Cross.”

Following a recent hospitalization, McMichael was placed in intensive care at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. According to his wife, Misty McMichael, he has been unresponsive for the past two weeks. His medical team has recommended a transfer to a hospice facility in Joliet, where he will be taken off a ventilator as part of the transition.

McMichael remains a revered figure in Chicago sports history. Over 13 seasons with the Bears, he played in 191 consecutive regular-season games and was instrumental in the team’s Super Bowl XX victory. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024, with the ceremony held at his home due to his health condition.

In addition to his football career, McMichael was also recognized for his time in professional wrestling and sports broadcasting. He is surrounded by his wife, daughter, and a broad community of teammates and fans offering continued support.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.