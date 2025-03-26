Stevie Turner Appointed as WWE Evolve General Manager

In a significant development for WWE’s developmental brand, WWE Evolve introduced Stevie Turner as its new General Manager during tonight’s March 26 episode. Turner, who previously served as assistant to NXT General Manager Ava, brings experience from her tenure in NXT UK and NXT.

The announcement came during a Town Hall meeting where Turner was officially confirmed as the new General Manager. She had been working on behalf of Ava over the past few weeks, impressing with her match pitches and talent acquisition.

Upon receiving the position, Turner expressed that she was honored and grateful for the trust Ava had shown in her.

The 28-year-old Turner competed on the UK independent circuit as Bobbi Tyler from 2016 to 2020. She signed with WWE in March 2021, debuting on NXT UK before transitioning to NXT in January 2023. She was appointed as an Assistant General Manager of NXT in June 2024, alongside Robert Stone.

WWE Evolve serves as a platform for emerging talents, featuring wrestlers from WWE’s Performance Center and ID program. The brand is overseen by WWE Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and is run by Gabe Sapolsky, the founder of the original EVOLVE promotion that WWE acquired in 2020.