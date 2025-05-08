WWE EVOLVE Titles Revealed, Champions to be Crowned in Elimination Matches

WWE has officially unveiled the EVOLVE Championships. WWE EVOLVE General Manager Stevie Turner revealed both the WWE EVOLVE Championship and the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship on the May 7 episode. Both titles will be decided in fatal four-way elimination matches in the coming weeks.

Wendy Choo, Kali Armstrong, and Kendal Grey have been confirmed as three of the four competitors set to vie for the EVOLVE Women’s Championship in three weeks. Meanwhile, Sean Legacy is the first confirmed participant in the men’s fatal four-way match, which will determine the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Champion in four weeks. This is a huge opportunity for Legacy, who wrestled in the battle royal to crown the next number one contender for the NXT Championship this week, but was unsuccessful.

The introduction of these new titles marks a significant step for WWE EVOLVE as the brand continues to establish itself through high-stakes competition and emerging talent. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE EVOLVE