Swerve Strickland Drops 2016 WWE Callback on AEW Dynamite

On the March 26, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland took aim at Jon Moxley in a heated promo, questioning the AEW World Champion’s authenticity.

Strickland added, “Have fun continuing to play Jon Moxley on TV,” a pointed remark that carried added weight for longtime fans.

The line directly echoed a 2016 WWE Raw promo where Moxley, then performing as Dean Ambrose, delivered a similar insult to John Cena: “Have fun being the guy that plays John Cena on TV.

Strickland’s use of the same phrase flipped the narrative, turning Moxley’s old words back on him.

The segment stood out as another example of AEW’s ongoing use of layered storytelling, rewarding fans who recognize callbacks and long-running character arcs.