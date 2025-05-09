Teaser Trailer For John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker: Season 2’

John Cena is set to reprise his role as the vigilante Christopher Smith in the hit series “Peacemaker.” Max announced that “Peacemaker” Season 2 will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on August 21, 2025. The news comes as Cena undertakes promotional activities for the highly anticipated return of the series.

Coinciding with the promotional push, Max has released a new trailer, offering fans an extended first glimpse into Peacemaker’s next mission. James Gunn returns as the creator and showrunner for the second season, continuing the story of the titular antihero determined to achieve peace at any cost.

John Cena leads the returning cast, which includes Steve Agee (John Economos), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith), and Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn).

Initially introduced in Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad,” Cena’s Peacemaker character proved immensely popular, leading to the successful 2022 spin-off series. Season 1 was a hit for Max, breaking streaming records with its finale. Season 2 is expected to pick up from the explosive events of the previous season, continuing its signature blend of dark comedy, intense action, and compelling character-driven storytelling.