The Miz Predicts Fans Will End John Cena’s Heel Run

The Miz has shared his thoughts on John Cena’s recent heel turn, predicting that the WWE Universe will ultimately drive a return to his babyface persona.

After Cena embraced a heel character for the first time at WWE Elimination Chamber in March 2025—blaming fans for his attitude shift—The Miz addressed the change in a recent interview with TMZ. He said he’s long believed Cena had heel tendencies and recalled calling it out as far back as their WrestleMania 27 feud.

“Haven’t I been telling everyone that John Cena is already a heel? Since the beginning,” The Miz said. “Do you not remember all the promos, the feuds, all the things I’ve said about John Cena? I’ve known this forever.”

He went on to reflect on Cena’s star power, noting that any opponent must elevate themselves just to compete with him—regardless of whether Cena is portrayed as a hero or villain.

“John Cena is such a big star that when you’re in the ring with him, you need to step up,” he explained. “He’s literally saying, ‘this is where I’m at—if you’re not here, you’re not on my level.’”

Looking ahead, The Miz predicted that the fans who once turned against Cena may now be the ones to bring him back to the light.

“In my mind, I feel like I know what’s going to happen,” he said. “The audience is going to like John Cena as a heel so much that they’re going to turn him back to babyface. That’s what the audience does.”

Cena is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 20.