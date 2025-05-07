The Miz Demands Tyrese Haliburton Match Over ‘Stolen’ Taunt

The Miz has been a staple of WWE for two decades now and has faced countless opponents. Now, the WWE Grand Slam Champion is ready to go one-on-one with Tyrese Haliburton over a ‘stolen’ gesture.

On X, The Miz shared an image of Haliburton, who during a match gestured that he had giant testicles. WWE’s resident A-Lister said Haliburton was “stealing my gimmick. In my city” and demanded that a match with the Indiana Pacer gets booked.

Stealing my gimmic.

In my city.

Haliburton vs The Miz book it! https://t.co/yCNSYipanu — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 7, 2025

The Miz’s groin has become something of a running joke on WWE TV. In June 2022, Maryse let slip that “Just so you know my husband has average balls,” earning her the ire of her husband. Maryse later claimed that “My husband has gigantic balls… MASSIVE BALLS… HUGE BALLS…. Biggest balls in the world!!!” After some razzing, Miz tried to defend himself with a unique piece of WWE merchandise.

As for Haliburton, he’s no stranger to WWE and has appeared both on the main roster and WWE NXT. With Haliburton being more than welcome by WWE management, don’t count out the NBA star going face-to-face, or rather ball-to-ball with The Miz down the line.