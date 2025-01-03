WrestleMania 41 Plans Take Shape for John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock

As WrestleMania 41 draws closer, WWE is laying out plans for marquee matchups featuring some of its biggest names—John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Here’s what fans can expect in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium this April.

John Cena Vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 41 will be John Cena’s last chance to compete at WWE’s biggest annual event, and Cena could be going out with a bang against Cody Rhodes. Both PW Insider and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have reported that Cena Vs. Rhodes is the plan for April.

This match will give Cena a chance to become a 17-time WWE World Champion, breaking the record of 16 he shares with Ric Flair. Rhodes has held onto the Undisputed WWE Championship since WrestleMania 40, where he ended the 1,316-day reign of Roman Reigns.

The Rock’s Possible Appearance

Though a role is yet to be publicly confirmed, The Rock is expected to participate in WrestleMania 41 in some capacity. Original plans calling for The Rock Vs. Cody Rhodes appears to have been scrapped given that the American Nightmare will be tied up with John Cena.

With Rhodes off the table, Rock’s WrestleMania 41 journey could finally see him collide with Roman Reigns. The long-awaited match was at one time a ‘lock’ for WrestleMania 39 before WWE decided to go in a different direction. The Rock appeared at WWE Bad Blood 2024 after the show’s main event, teasing that his issues with Reigns and Rhodes are far from over.

While WWE’s plans are always subject to change, fan excitement and speculation continue to grow for WrestleMania 41, which will take place on April 19, and April 20. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WrestleMania 40