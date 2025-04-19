The Rock Confirms Location Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

For months, fans have speculated on whether The Rock will appear at WrestleMania 41, likely as part of the main event of the show’s second night. Now, The Rock has made his location very clear though this may come as a disappointment to fans of the Final Boss.

On Instagram, The Rock shared a video confirming that he is currently in Hawaii, thousands of miles from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, the home of WrestleMania 41. With this post, The Rock has practically confirmed that he won’t be appearing, at least on the show’s first night.

Though The Rock won’t be appearing at WrestleMania: Saturday, it is not outside the realm of possibility that he could appearing at the Sunday portion of the event. With The Rock being instrumental in John Cena’s heel turn, fans remain excited at the prospect of the Final Boss playing a role in Cena’s Undisputed WWE Title match with Cody Rhodes.

WrestleMania 41 will be an electrifying event, with or without The Rock appearing. But with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin being teased for the show’s second night, don’t count out the Rock despite his current location.