John Cena to Steve Austin: See You Sunday

John Cena may have given his biggest clue yet that ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will be a part of WWE WrestleMania 41. Taking to Instagram, Cena shared an image of Austin with his head replaced by Allegiant Stadium. Cena’s message was clear; he expects to see the Texas Rattlesnake on Night Two.

As expected with his Instagram, Cena gave no caption to provide much-needed context. Nevertheless, fans immediately speculated in the comments that the WWE icon had all but revealed Austin’s involvement with WrestleMania 41.

Rumors have circulated for months that Austin will appear at WrestleMania 41 after not appearing at last year’s event. Austin has been appearing at the WWE World convention in Las Vegas, meaning he won’t be far from Allegiant Stadium. Speaking in 2024 on the Unlikely podcast, Austin said he’d be willing to offer Rhodes “another hand,” further suggesting a WrestleMania role.

Austin will soon receive his second Hall of Fame ring, this time as part of the first ‘Immortal Moment’ to be inducted. And while the Hall of Fame will be a celebration of the Rattlesnake’s past, their may be some cans of whoop-ass being opened up in Stone Cold’s future.