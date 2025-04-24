The Rock Responds to Backlash from Dave LaGreca After Pat McAfee Interview

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has issued a direct response to criticism from Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca following his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Johnson’s absence from WrestleMania 41 sparked widespread fan backlash, with many arguing it negatively impacted the main event featuring Cody Rhodes and John Cena. During his appearance on McAfee’s show, Johnson explained his decision to step away from the storyline, saying he wanted Cena to have his moment on the grand stage.

The comments didn’t sit well with everyone. Dave LaGreca voiced strong disapproval, joining fans in criticizing both Rock’s absence and his statements during the interview.

The Rock Responds

In response, Johnson addressed LaGreca and the Busted Open team on Instagram.

“Hi Dave, the business is a complete work. Always has been, always will be. Every aspect of it. Every match. Every interview,” Johnson wrote.

He then invited LaGreca to take part in creative discussions alongside himself, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Brian Gewirtz to gain deeper insight into the business.

“Until then, stop ranting, it’s not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show,” he added, ending with a playful message: “Ps, tell Bubba I have Grand Marnier and hush puppies for all of us.”

Triple H also had some pushback for fans who weren’t satisfied with the booking of WrestleMania 41: