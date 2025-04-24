Triple H Has Two Words For Fans Who Hated WrestleMania 41

If you didn’t enjoy WrestleMania 41, Triple H has two words for you, and it’s not the two words commonly associated with the DX member. In leaked footage shared from the Roast of WrestleMania with Tony Hinchcliffe, WWE’s Chief Content Officer shared his take on those criticizing this year’s two-nighr Showcase of the Immortals.

Triple H’s comments not only reflect the envelope-pushing nature of the roast, but also the response many fans have had to WrestleMania 41. Many fans believe that the show failed to deliver, especially in the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Cena captured his 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41: Sunday, ending the 378-day reign of the American Nightmare. But with a relatively mundane match and an appearance from Travis Scott but not The Rock, many fans feel this match should have been so much more.

Whether fan loved or hated WrestleMania, they’ll soon get to learn more about the show thanks to the upcoming WWE: Unreal documentary series coming to Netflix.