‘Then What?’ – Undertaker Questions John Cena Winning His 17th World Title

The Undertaker is unsure whether WWE should give John Cena a record-breaking 17th world championship, but he acknowledges that it would be a major moment.

On Six Feet Under, Undertaker discussed Cena’s farewell tour and what a title win would mean for his legacy.

“I don’t know if it’s best for business, but I do know it would be a very special moment,” he said.

Cena has teased a title run, recently stating that winning a 17th world championship would be “what’s best for business.” Undertaker sees the appeal but wonders how WWE would handle the aftermath.

“If Cena wins, then what?” he asked. “You’ve taken people on this tremendous ride. He has to drop it eventually. Do you retire with the belt? That doesn’t feel right.”

Undertaker believes Cena would want to put over a younger talent before stepping away. “For what he’s done for the industry, he deserves it,” he said. “But how do you get the belt off of him?”

With Cena’s WWE career winding down, fans are left to wonder whether he’ll leave as a 17-time champion or simply on his own terms.

