Tiffany Stratton Acknowledges Charlotte Flair: She Paved The Way

As WrestleMania approaches, Tiffany Stratton is not just preparing for a title defense. She’s also reflecting on the journey that brought her to WWE’s biggest stage. Speaking on The Babyfaces Podcast, the 25-year-old champion shared her thoughts on the magnitude of her upcoming match against Charlotte Flair and what it means to compete against someone she once looked up to.

“She not only paved the way for me in my story, but she paved the way for women in general in the business,” Stratton said. “She’s a needle mover and she’s one of the best women we have on the roster.”

This will be Stratton’s first WrestleMania as a champion — a high-profile moment that highlights her rapid rise in WWE. Still relatively new to the business, she acknowledged how quickly everything has come together.

“I’m only 25, I’m three and a half years into the business, and I have a title,” she said. “I’m not chasing a title — I’m the one being chased, and it’s by Charlotte Flair. That in itself is a lot of pressure.”

The emotional weight of the rivalry has grown in recent weeks, especially given the personal connection Stratton has to Flair’s legacy. Yet, she made it clear that she won’t be intimidated when the bell rings.

“I don’t think she expected me to stand up to her,” Stratton noted. “I’m gonna pull out every stop that I can.”

Despite the mounting pressure, Stratton said she’s working to stay focused and grounded.

“I’m trying to bask in this being my WrestleMania prep,” she added. “I’m gonna have the biggest match of my career, and I’m just trying to stay calm with everything.”

With WrestleMania on the horizon and the spotlight on Stratton, her match against Flair stands as a defining moment — not just for her personal career, but for the evolution of WWE’s women’s division.