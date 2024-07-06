Tiffany Stratton Calls Controversial Jade Cargill Video An “Honest Mistake”

Tiffany Stratton made an “honest mistake” by uploading a video featuring Jade Cargill that earned a considerable backlash among the WWE Universe.

The offending video in question was shared on Instagram and saw Jade and Stratton on opposing ends of a tag-team match at a WWE live event. In the video, Cargill is called a “Black b***h” after a slap from the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

While Stratton herself did not utter the words, and the audio clip is used in several videos on Instagram and TikTok, the video spawned a backlash with accusations of racial insensitivity. Some fans even went as far as to tag Triple H and WWE and demand Stratton’s termination from the company.

Tiffany Stratton On Her Video

Stratton quickly deleted the video and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted at the time that “If this was someone who wasn’t a star they’d be fired instantly.” Fortunately, for Stratton that didn’t happen and she has remained a part of the roster. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez ahead of the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, Stratton was asked about the video in question.

“It was an honest mistake. I didn’t hear the audio. I had it up for maybe 20 seconds and I deleted it instantly as soon as I heard the audio. It was an honest mistake.”

Following the video, Stratton quietly bowed out of the WWE Women’s Championship picture and did not win the Queen of the Ring tournament as many had expected. With that said, it is impossible to tell if this was a ‘punishment’ for the video, or if this was simply WWE’s plans in motion. Whatever the case may be, Stratton’s video is a reminder to all to watch what they put out on social media.