Tiffany Stratton Retains, Suffers Tooth Injury at WrestleMania 41

by Thomas Lowson
WWE WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton proved it is indeed ‘Tiffy Time’ by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. In the penultimate match of WrestleMania 41, Stratton retained the WWE Women’s Championship, proving that her reign is no fluke.

While Stratton stood tall at WrestleMania, she didn’t leave Las Vegas unscathed. During the match, Stratton suffered a chipped tooth, showing that Flair had left her mark on the champ.

Tiffany Stratton’s reign began on the first SmackDown of 2025 when she cashed in Money in the Bank on Nia Jax. As for Flair, her return from injury saw her win her second Women’s Royal Rumble match, locking her role at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Stratton’s victory wasn’t just about championship gold, but it was about silencing fance comparing her to the Queen. With this win, the WWE Women’s Champion has proven that she is not ‘the next Charlotte Flair’ but the first Tiffany Stratton.

WrestleMania 41 News

