“TIFFY In The Bank!” – WWE Fans React to Tiffany Stratton Winning Money in the Bank

In one of the most chaotic Women’s Money in the Bank matches in WWE history, rookie Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious and became the 2024 Mrs. Money in the Bank.

Vegas and the WWE Universe strongly favored Stratton in the weeks before the July 6th PLE. The statistics continue to favor Stratton, as the Women’s MITB holders have maintained a 100% success rate in title cash-ins. Will Tiffy Time ultimately equal a world championship? That remains to be seen.

Following her win, WWE COO Triple H congratulated Stratton backstage with this patented “Finger Point Photo.”

The Women’s title picture is officially on Tiffy Time. Congratulations to this year’s Ms. #MITB, @tiffstrattonwwe. pic.twitter.com/2ieo04lyds — Triple H (@TripleH) July 7, 2024

As one may expect, the WWE Universe flooded social media to congratulate Tiffany Straton on her big win and to applaud the five other women for their phenomenal effort in the highly competitive about.

Reactions to Tiffany Stratton Winning Money in the Bank

Greatest women’s MITB match of all time. #MITB — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) July 7, 2024

That was one of the best women’s matches I’ve ever seen in my life, that being said it is indeed tiffy time — Kazeem Famuyide ?? ? (@Kazeem) July 7, 2024

The women stole the whole show tonight. — Roman Reigns SZN ? (@reigns_era) July 7, 2024

All six of those women deserve a round of applause. Great job all around. #MITB — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 7, 2024

It remains to be seen which women’s champion Tiffany Stratton ultimately goes after or when she might do so. Both WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and WWE World Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will now need to constantly look over their shoulder, as the young and hungry Tiffany Stratton could strike at any moment.

However, this author speculates that Stratton may look to emulate the first women’s Money In The Bank winner, Carmella, and hold onto her (hopefully Pink) briefcase for a while!