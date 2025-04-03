Vince McMahon Never Liked Rusev Day, Says Former WWE Star

Rusev Day may have been a hit with fans but that didn’t save the Bulgarian from being released in 2020 during the latter years of the Vince McMahon regime. In a revealing interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count Wrestling, Aiden English addressed why McMahon never took to the Rusev Day phenomenon.

“He views you in one way and it’s very hard to change that view. He liked Rusev a lot as the Bulgarian brute, the big bruting foreign bad guy.”

With his mind set on Rusev as a destroyer, the idea of the fun, oft-comedic Rusev Day character did nothing for the former WWE Chairman. Even with merchandise flying off the shelves featuring Rusev Day, the billionaire boss couldn’t be convinced that anyone liked the gimmick.

“Vince legitimately thought they’re just making fun of you… they’re just mocking you by doing your little chant.”

Though the angle started with Rusev as a heel, the fan’s love for Rusev Day slowly turned the character into a babyface. This turn wasn’t easy, as after matches where he and Rusev teased babyface tendencies, they’d get in trouble backstage.

“[We’d] get back and kind of get yelled at like ‘you’re not a babyface, you’re a heel.'”

McMahon’s frosty reception to the popular angle demonstrated the belief many had that Vince had lost touch with what WWE fans wanted to see. With reports of Rusev re-signing with WWE, Rusev Day may soon return with no McMahon in sight to spoil the party.