Tommaso Ciampa Makes Wedding Officiant Debut & Has The Gold to Prove It

WWE SmackDown Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently traded his ‘Blackheart’ for one full of love by officiating his first wedding ceremony. On Instagram, Ciampa shared that he spent the weekend officiating a wedding in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, for his cousin Paul Wayne Howard. Paul tied the knot to his new bride Jamie Danner and Ciampa was awarded a custom-made Wedding Officiant Championship title.

While Ciampa is making waves outside of the ring, his time with WWE has been hit with a series of obstacles as of late. DIY recently lost the WWE Tag Team Championships to the Street Profits, ending his and Johnny Gargano’s second reign. As if that wasn’t bad enough, DIY recently failed to become the number one contenders for the gold. Instead, it’ll be the Motor City Machine Guns who will challenge the Profits on the go-home SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

Ciampa won’t be holding gold by the end of this week in WWE, but his new Wedding Officiant Championship is quite the sight to behold. Now, the former NXT Champion has a new title, and a new role, to add to his impresive resume.