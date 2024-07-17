Tonga Twins Spotted At WWE Performance Center

Wrestling fans are buzzing about the Tonga Twins, Kaoz and Kona, visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday. The twin sisters, formerly known as The MK Twins, wrestled a few dates for AEW in 2021 and later for WOW, where they held the tag team championships. That relationship came to an abrupt end earlier this year, with each side airing their grievances online.

For now this should not be considered anything more than a visit to the Performance Center. We’ll look into whether or not they’re receiving a tryout and will provide an update if we hear anything.

WWE has strong women’s tag divisions on Raw, SmackDown and NXT you can never have too many talented teams to create fresh match-ups that showcase each duo’s skills.

Who are the Tonga Twins?

(via Instagram @tongatwinz)

The Tonga Twins, Kaoz and Kona, made their pro wrestling debut in 2021. They’re wrestled for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Women of Wrestling (WOW).

Will the Tonga Twins join WWE? It’s interesting to note they’ve been re-tweeting messages from WWE fans stating that Nia Jax should bring them in as her ‘backup.’ It’s not the worst idea we’ve heard today.

Nia jax, with the Tonga twins helping her? That locker room would be cooked. pic.twitter.com/0yY2o521O6 — Richard Martinez (@RMartinez2476) July 13, 2024

Tonga Twins on Instagram

The Tonga Twins can be found on Instagram @tongatwinz.