Tonight: Becky Lynch Takes Center Stage at Dynasty Typewriter’s Improv Showcase

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is crossing over into the world of live improv comedy.

The Ultimate Improv Show takes place tonight, April 11, 2025, at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, California. The comedy event is presented by Dan Black and features an all-star cast of improvisers who will perform what they describe as “the best, funniest and ultimate-est improv show of all time.”

Tonight’s special guest monologist is Becky Lynch. She’ll tell impromptu stories based on random suggestions from the audience, and those stories then inspire improvised comedy scenes performed by the cast.

The impressive lineup of improvisers for tonight’s show includes:

Lisa Gilroy

Paul Scheer

Bobby Moynihan

Neil Casey

Dan Black

The show will also feature musical guest Bunny Lowe.

This appearance comes during Lynch’s hiatus from WWE wrestling, as she hasn’t competed since May 27, 2024, when she lost a steel cage match to Liv Morgan on WWE Raw. Since then, Lynch has been pursuing various projects outside of wrestling.

This improv comedy event will stream live online for $15. For more details, visit Dynasty Typewriter.