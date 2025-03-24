Internal WWE Reaction to Tony Hinchcliffe Hosting ‘Road of WrestleMania’

Tony Hinchcliffe is set to host The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends, scheduled for Sunday, April 20, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The closed-door event will be held at the BleauLive Theater and is part of WWE’s WrestleMania weekend festivities.

The lineup will include appearances from several WWE superstars, including Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, and Paul Heyman. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 21 via Ticketmaster, with an exclusive presale beginning March 19.

Despite online backlash over Hinchcliffe’s past controversial comments—most notably remarks made during a Donald Trump campaign rally from Madison Square Garden —sources indicate WWE personnel have not expressed significant concern internally. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the reaction backstage has been mostly indifferent, with some minor eye rolls but no widespread objection. Hinchcliffe reportedly maintains personal relationships with several people in WWE.

The roast joins a busy WrestleMania weekend lineup that includes SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Stand & Deliver, The Undertaker’s 1DeadMAN SHOW, and Raw after WrestleMania. WWE’s decision to include Hinchcliffe fits within its broader strategy of expanding its entertainment reach, including recent moves into mainstream platforms like Netflix.