Top WWE Star To Miss SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to continue the build towards next week’s Backlash premium live event, but a significant superstar will reportedly be absent from the show.

According to a report by PWInsider, Drew McIntyre is not backstage at tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown and will not be appearing on the show. This absence comes just one week after McIntyre was featured in a notable angle on the April 25th edition of SmackDown.

He had interactions with LA Knight, United States Champion Jacob Fatu, and Damian Priest. That segment led many fans to believe the Scottish Warrior might be entering the US Title picture coming out of WrestleMania.

While previous reports have indicated that McIntyre is expected to eventually receive a push towards the World Title scene, there has been no clear indication of that happening imminently.

The specific reason for McIntyre’s absence from tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown episode is unknown. With Backlash taking place on May 10th, it makes some fans wonder what that means for his status at the event.