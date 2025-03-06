Topps Card Marking John Cena’s Heel Turns Hit Major Milestone

John Cena’s infamous heel turn has been immortalized in trading card form, with a limited edition Topps Now card of the shocking scenes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. One lucky fan who purchases the card will receive a rare 1/1 triple-autographed item, which is proving to be in high demand.

Topps took to X on March 5 to share the massive demand, revealing that the Elimination Chamber set is on pace to sell 50,000 copies—a milestone that has exceeded all expectations. The card will be the first card with Chrome parallels, a feat only achievable for cards that exceed 50,000 copies sold. Only 50 Chrome parallels will be printed, giving fans another

New for 2025, when a Topps Now card exceeds 50,000 copies sold, Chrome parallels are added into the print run.



The WWE card of Rock, Cena, & Travis is on pace to be the FIRST EVER Topps Now card with Chrome parallels. pic.twitter.com/yhy1OKhz9U — Topps (@Topps) March 5, 2025

Clearly, fans are eager to celebrate this iconic moment in wrestling, as well as potentially receive the one-of-a-kind triple-signed card. With Cena’s heel turn breaking into the mainstream media, its clear that everyone wants a piece of ‘Big Match John’ now he’s sold his soul to the Final Boss.

What’s Next?

Cena isn’t set to make any appearances for WWE in person until the March 17, episode of Raw in Brussels, Belgium. Cena is also advertised for the March 24, episode in Glasgow, Scotland, and the following week’s show in London, England.

As for Rhodes, he will be on the March 7, edition of WWE SmackDown, where he will address all that transpired at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The two will do battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and perhaps the very soul of WWE itself, at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025.