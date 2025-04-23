Trailer For Amazon’s ‘Heads Of State’ Film Starring John Cena And Idris Elba

John Cena has another Hollywood role lined up as the former WWE Champion has signed onto a new project. Cena will star in Ilya Naishuller’s next film, “Heads of State,” along with Idris Elba.

In October 2020, Amazon Studios picked up the rights for “Heads of State.” The plot of the film notes the following:

“The UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) and US President (John Cena) have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they’re forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run. Allied with Noel, a brilliant MI6 agent (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must find a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the free world.”

The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. It is directed by Ilya Naishuller. Priyanka Chopra, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, Clare Foster, Katrina Durden, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov also star in the movie.

Cena made history at WrestleMania 41 when he beat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title. It marked his 17th reign as World Champion.

Although not confirmed, following the angle on Raw, it’s expected Cena vs. Randy Orton will happen at WWE Backlash on May 10.