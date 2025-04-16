Travis Scott Confirmed for WrestleMania 41, Backstage Reaction to Him Injuring Cody Rhodes

Travis Scott’s involvement in WWE will continue at WrestleMania 41, with the rapper officially confirmed to appear at the event following his dramatic debut earlier this year.

Scott made headlines after teaming with The Rock and John Cena during Elimination Chamber, where the trio shocked fans with a major heel turn, assaulting Cody Rhodes in what has been described as one of WWE’s most memorable segments in recent history.

Despite the strong showing, neither Scott nor The Rock have appeared on WWE programming alongside Cena since the March 1 episode of SmackDown. However, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H has now clarified Scott’s status moving forward.

Travis Scott Just Getting Started in WWE

Appearing on The Ankler Podcast alongside WWE President Nick Khan, Triple H confirmed that Scott will be part of WrestleMania 41, teasing a major moment during the Las Vegas event.

“Travis is a kid in a candy store in that thing,” Triple H said. “He’ll be at WrestleMania… whatever happens in Vegas over WrestleMania weekend will be heard worldwide.”

Cody Rhodes’ Reaction to Travis Scott Injuring Him

Photo: WWE

The podcast also shed light on the real-life aftermath of the Cody Rhodes segment, specifically a hard slap delivered by Scott. According to Khan, Scott said he was following The Rock’s advice to fully commit to the moment.

“Travis said, ‘Dwayne Johnson told me you better slap the s**t out of him, or people are gonna think that you don’t have it.’”

Triple H added that Rhodes had no complaints about the intensity.

“Ironically, the only person that didn’t complain about the slap was Cody Rhodes,” he said. “He just wanted it to look good.”

With Scott’s involvement now official, fans can expect more crossover moments as WWE continues building mainstream momentum ahead of its biggest show of the year.