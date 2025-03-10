Seth Rollins: Travis Scott Doesn’t Need To Be In A Wrestling Ring With These Giants

Travis Scott played a key role in a pivotal moment at WWE Elimination Chamber, where John Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock. However, during the segment, Scott forcefully slapped Rhodes in the head, reportedly causing a ruptured eardrum. As a result, Rhodes now wears an earplug in his left ear when his entrance pyro goes off.

During an interview on WFAN, Seth Rollins was asked about Scott’s involvement and the slap, adding to the controversy. Scott has since started selling “Wrestling Is Real” merchandise. Rollins shared his thoughts on the situation, saying:

“I have mercy on Travis Scott. That is not a man that needs to be in a wrestling ring with these giant humans. No offense to him, but he’s a cruiserweight, brother. He can wrestle Rey Mysterio, maybe. He doesn’t know what he’s doing in there. He just whacked him in the side of the head, gave him a big ol’ bruise, busted him open—just awful. If Cody gets his hands on him, it’s done and dusted. Cody isn’t like Braun Strowman or Andre the Giant; he’s not a massive guy, but he dwarfs Travis Scott. If he can get through Travis’ team of people, it’s game over for him. Cody is a very nice guy—I won’t speak on his behalf—but he has an undercurrent of frustration, especially when he gets taken advantage of in a situation like that, absolutely.”

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there is internal heat on Scott for the incident. Some within WWE have questioned why he was involved in the segment at all.