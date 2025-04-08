Triple H Appearing on The Tonight Show Tonight

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight, April 8, 2025, at 11:35 PM ET on NBC. During the show, Triple H will discuss his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 and the highly anticipated WrestleMania 41, scheduled for April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Triple H’s Hall of Fame induction was announced earlier this year, marking his second induction; he was previously honored as part of D-Generation X in 2019. This individual recognition celebrates his illustrious career, including multiple world championships and significant contributions to the wrestling industry.

WrestleMania 41 promises to be a landmark event, drawing fans from around the world to Las Vegas for a weekend of wrestling entertainment.

In addition to the main event at Allegiant Stadium, WWE has planned various activities throughout the city, including the Hall of Fame ceremony at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 18.

Fans can tune in to The Tonight Show to hear Triple H share insights on his Hall of Fame induction, the preparations for WrestleMania 41, and other exciting developments in WWE.