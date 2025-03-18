Triple H has added another accolade to his storied career. The WWE Chief Content Officer was recently honored with the Full Sail University Industry Icon Award in Orlando, Florida, recognizing his contributions to NXT during its time at Full Sail Arena.

For nearly a decade, Full Sail served as the home of WWE NXT, hosting the brand from 2012 until the COVID-19 pandemic led to a move to the WWE Performance Center. Under Triple H’s leadership, NXT became a critically acclaimed brand, helping launch some of WWE’s top superstars.

Reflecting on the honor, Triple H shared his gratitude on social media, writing:

“Last week I was honored to receive the @FullSail Industry Icon Award. Full Sail gave #WWENXT a home and helped us create industry-defining moments. Will always be proud of our connection. Thank you to President Garry Jones and congratulations to all this year’s honorees.”

From shaping NXT to now leading WWE’s creative direction, Triple H’s impact on the industry continues to grow.