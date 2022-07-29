Triple H: “I’ve Got a Clean Bill of Health. I’m 100%”

Triple H is back full-time with WWE following his health issues last year. While speaking with the media on Friday at the WWE tryouts in Nashville, Triple H talked about being Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations for WWE following Vince McMahon’s resignation.

All of this is happening more than a year after being rushed to the hospital due to heart failure.

“I appreciate you asking. I feel great. A glitch in the road. Luckily for me, it was caught, right? It took a little bit to get over it, get past it. I’m over it. I’ve got a clean bill of health. I’m a hundred percent.” I’m very aware of it. I’m very aware of what’s important in life and your family and everything else. For more, I approach it a little bit differently now.”

Triple H then joked about how he realized that sleep is good for him and encouraged everyone to try it.

“I’m back, I’m 100%, I’m ready to go, I’m ready to tear through this and put on a big pair of shoes. I have a new appreciation for life. It’s precious, it doesn’t last long. Embrace it, and get everything you can out of it. It can be over in a second. Embrace your family. Embrace your friends.

Tell them you love them, be upfront with it, and the things you love to do in life, embrace that. Work hard because it doesn’t last long. People ask me about my career. Am I sad not wrestling? No, I gave it everything I had. I rode it until the wheels fell off and that’s what you’re supposed to do. Luckily for me, they told me, ‘you shouldn’t do this anymore.’ Sweet, I’m done. I was wrapping it up anyway. To me, there didn’t need to be a perfect out.”

