Triple H Opens Up on WWE Creative, John Cena Heel Turn, and Life After Heart Scare

Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, shared rare behind-the-scenes insight into his creative leadership, personal growth, and the transformative power of professional wrestling during a feature-length interview on the High Performance podcast.

John Cena’s Heel Turn: “What if We Pulled the Lever?”

One of the most headline-grabbing revelations centered around John Cena’s long-awaited heel turn. Levesque revealed that after years of resistance, the decision was finally made during Cena’s farewell run.

“I went to John and said, ‘What if we pulled the lever no one ever wanted to pull? What if you turned heel?’” Triple H recalled. Cena responded, “I f***ing love it.”

The storyline played out during Elimination Chamber, where Cena shockingly attacked The Rock. According to Levesque, it was a creatively risky but emotionally grounded decision designed to showcase a new layer of Cena’s character—one bitter over years of mixed fan reactions.

Leading WWE with a Creative Vision

Levesque emphasized that his approach to creative leadership differs from that of Vince McMahon, particularly in giving performers more autonomy. “I like to work with the talent and give them freedom to try things,” he said.

Citing examples like Jey Uso’s organic crowd connection and his own iconic water-spitting entrance, Levesque highlighted how many successful moments arise from improvisation and crowd feedback rather than rigid scripting.

The Feel vs. The Formula

He credited mentors like Pat Patterson for teaching him the intangible quality of “feel” in wrestling. “You can’t teach feel. You either know what emotion something will evoke or you don’t,” he explained, noting it as a creative gift that only a few truly possess.

Life After a Health Scare

Triple H also opened up about his 2021 heart failure, which nearly claimed his life. Doctors discovered 100% blockage in one of his arteries, and he later received a defibrillator implant.

Reflecting on that time, he said, “I’m Triple H, the larger-than-life wrestler. But the most important job I have is being a husband and a dad.” The experience reshaped his outlook: “A bad show? Who cares—I have three amazing kids and a great wife.”

Rebuilding Bridges with CM Punk

Levesque discussed his renewed collaboration with CM Punk, describing past tensions as the result of “bad communication.” After Punk’s return, both agreed to move forward with transparency and openness, which has since led to a positive working relationship.

“Sitting down with Punk now is one of my favorite things to do at TV,” Levesque said.

WrestleMania, Storytelling, and Lasting Impact

From WrestleMania planning to the emotional highs of fan engagement, Triple H stressed the importance of making people feel something. “It’s like music,” he said. “Wrestling moments stick with you, just like the songs from your youth.”

From Performer to Executive

Now in a top executive role, Levesque has embraced a new leadership style rooted in collaboration and perspective. He described his younger self as singularly focused, even obsessed, with success. Today, balance and presence are central to his philosophy.

“There’s no such thing as perfect work-life balance,” he said. “It’s about emotionally managing where you are, when you’re there.”

Final Lessons: Humility, Respect, Passion

Triple H closed the conversation by identifying three core values: respect, humility, and drive. These non-negotiables guide how he leads and how he wants others to grow—whether they’re WWE superstars or professionals in any field.

“There’s always another level to reach,” he concluded. “And the joy isn’t just in reaching it—it’s in the process of getting there.”