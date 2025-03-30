Triple H Reveals Somber Warning He Tells WWE Talent

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s days in the ring are in the past, but the WWE Chief Content Officer knows all about getting hurt in the squared circle. Speaking on Sunday Brunch, Levesque shared that he warns talent that getting hurt and injured isn’t a question of if, but when.

“I say this to our talent all the time. Nobody walks away from what we do unscathed. You’re going to get injured. You’re going to get hurt. It’s just a part of what we do, like any other sport.”

Levesque certainly knows a thing or two about the inevitability of injuries in the ring. In 2001, Levesque suffered a torn quadricep injury in a tag-team match but powered through to finish the match. Over five years later, Levesque suffered the same injury at New Year’s Revolution 2007. This second tear forced Levesque to miss WrestleMania 23, his first time not competing at the show of shows since arriving in WWE in mid-1995.

Today, Levesque and Shawn Michaels do what they can to prepare talent to be safe in the ring while still delivering action-packed entertainment. Even with all the training and words of advice though, talent will eventually get hurt, a fact that Levesque knows even years after his own in-ring career ended.