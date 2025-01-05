Triple H Hints at Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Comeback

Triple H has sparked speculation about Stephanie McMahon’s return to WWE. During a recent interview, he hinted that fans might catch a glimpse of her soon, potentially during the highly anticipated WWE Raw premiere on Netflix, airing January 6. When asked directly about her involvement on SI Media with Jimmy Traina, Triple H teased,

“You’ll see her around. Maybe at Netflix.”

Stephanie’s Reduced Role in WWE

In recent years, Stephanie McMahon has stepped back from her prominent role in WWE to prioritize her family. With one daughter now in college and others nearing that milestone, Stephanie has shifted her focus to personal commitments. Despite her reduced public presence, she continues to stay actively involved behind the scenes, remaining well-informed about WWE operations and the company’s creative direction.

Stephanie’s Passion for WWE

Triple H highlighted Stephanie’s enduring passion for WWE. While balancing family responsibilities and her philanthropic work—especially in pediatric cancer advocacy—she has maintained a close connection to the company. “She will always have a passion for this,” he noted, emphasizing how much her insights and opinions are still valued within WWE.