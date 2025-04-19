Triple H Praises Vince McMahon Despite ‘Complicated Story’ of Ex-WWE Head

At the WWE Hall of Fame, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque received his second ring, this time for his role as a singles Superstar. Addressing the proverbial elephant in the room, Levesque highlighted the role of his father-in-law Vince McMahon in shaping his WWE legacy.

“It’s a complicated story and a complicated relationship, but it so many ways I would not be here without him.”

Levesque explained that McMahon’s involvement in his career goes far beyond what fans have seen on TV. Instead, it was McMahon who first saw the spark in Levesque of a future WWE Chief Content Officer.

“He’s the one that saw something in me creatively, invited me to those production meetings, taught me, let me sit under that learning tree and encouraged me.”

McMahon resigned from WWE in January 2024 though has refuted all allegations made by Janel Grant in her lawsuit. McMahon has insisted that their relationship was consensual though his efforts to compel the matter into arbitration have been unsuccessful thus far.

References to McMahon remain a rarity in WWE but have grown increasingly common. Cody Rhodes referenced McMahon in a promo with John Cena earlier this month, while Cena himself had far more pleasant words for the billionaire this week. Though McMahon is gone from WWE, his impact on those who know him best continues to be felt.