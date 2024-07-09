Trish Stratus Explains Why She Chose To Leave WWE In 2006

Trish Stratus is one of the most iconic professional wrestlers in the history of the business and people remember many moments from her career to this day. Though it’s surprising to know that her full-time run in wrestling lasted only 6 years and Stratus had chosen to retire from active competition when she was only 30.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently had an interview with Inside The Ropes. She talked about things such as her storyline with Vince McMahon, her rivalry with Lita, and more.

On the topic of her decision to leave WWE in 2006, the former Women’s Champion was asked if she was satisfied with her decision at the time. Trish explained that she got a lot of time to think about it before making the call:

“Yeah, at the time I was definitely very confident in my decision. I felt very fulfilled in my career at that point, and had a good look at it. It wasn’t like I was yanked out of it, and was like, ‘Oh, I wait. I didn’t have that moment,’

I had the chance, luckily, to decide, ‘Am I going to sign or not sign?’ Listen, my mom was diagnosed with cancer, and that was one of the deciding factors that I was like, the universe is telling me it’s time to go.”

I Was Ready To Move On: Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus explained that she was already contemplating the idea of retirement and her mom’s illness made the decision clearer. The former champion also mentioned how she had worked with all the top women in the roster so she didn’t leave with the idea of any unfinished business:

“I mean, I was already playing with the idea of like re-signing or not, but my mom getting cancer, knowing that if I was on the road in that schedule, I could not be with her for her treatment and that journey. And for me, yeah, I looked at the roster, looked at the women we have that can work.

I’ve worked luckily, been blessed to have worked these great storylines and long storylines and really juicy storylines with Jazz and Victoria and Molly. Have these things that people remember to this day. This rivalry that people remember. So I was like, ‘I feel good.’ Like, I feel like I’m good. I was 30 years old, and I was ready. I was ready to move on.”

The wrestling veteran had the final match of her original WWE run at the 2006 Unforgiven PPV in September. She defeated Lita in the PPV held in her hometown of Toronto to win her record seventh women’s title and retired as a champion.

Trish Stratus has continued her association with WWE and continued making sporadic appearances. She most recently hosted the Money In The Bank PPV where the company teased a match between her and Tiffany Stratton.