Tiffany Stratton Is Ready To Face Trish Stratus After Money In The Bank Confrontation

Tiffany Stratton is ready to get in the ring with the GOAT Trish Stratus.

The Money In The Bank 2024 came live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Hometown star Trish Stratus was announced to host the show. She made multiple appearances during the event. This included one where she introduced John Cena before he made a big career announcement.

- Advertisement -

A more exciting appearance for the fans of the wrestling legend came later in the show. Stratus was being interviewed backstage but was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton.

The young star asked ‘Trishy’ why she wasn’t talking about her and Trish Stratus in turn told the 2024 Women’s Money In The Bank winner to not get ahead of herself.

Tiffany Stratton Is Ready For The GOAT

In the post-show press conference, Tiffany Stratton was asked about potentially facing Stratus in a match. The 25-year-old claimed that she is ready to get in the ring with her idol:

- Advertisement -

“Listen, those are two different generations. Trish, Trishy, Trishy Time, she is one of my idols in professional wrestling, and I am ready to get in the ring with the GOAT,”

These developments suggest that WWE is at least planning a future confrontation between the two female stars. It won’t be a surprise if they end up sharing the ring at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV from Cleveland, Ohio on August 4.

You can check out the full Money In The Bank post-show below: