Umaga & Hollywood Hogan Funko Pop Exclusives Drop at WWE Shop

WWE Shop has released two exclusive Funko Pop! figures. The latest drops feature the likenesses of WCW legend “Hollywood” Hogan and the late Samoan Bulldozer, former Intercontinental champion Umaga.

Availability: Ships no later than Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Ships no later than Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Description: At Hog Wild 1996, ”Hollywood” Hulk Hogan defeated The Giant with the help of his nWo cohorts Scott Hall and Kevin Nash and spray painted the group’s infamous letters across the face of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Commemorate the legacy of Hulk Hogan and the three letters that forever changed the sports entertainment landscape with this by grabbing this “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan Fanatics Exclusive Funko Pop! vinyl figure. This miniature version of the WWE Hall of Famer comes complete with fitting black and white gear, making it a must-have for any devout sports entertainment fan and avid collector.