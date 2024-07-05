Umaga & Hollywood Hogan Funko Pop Exclusives Drop at WWE Shop

WWE Shop has released two exclusive Funko Pop! figures. The latest drops feature the likenesses of WCW legend “Hollywood” Hogan and the late Samoan Bulldozer, former Intercontinental champion Umaga.
Hollywood Hogan Funko Pop (WWE Shop)
- Price: $14.99 at WWE Shop
- Availability: Ships no later than Wednesday, July 31, 2024
- Description: At Hog Wild 1996, ”Hollywood” Hulk Hogan defeated The Giant with the help of his nWo cohorts Scott Hall and Kevin Nash and spray painted the group’s infamous letters across the face of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Commemorate the legacy of Hulk Hogan and the three letters that forever changed the sports entertainment landscape with this by grabbing this “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan Fanatics Exclusive Funko Pop! vinyl figure. This miniature version of the WWE Hall of Famer comes complete with fitting black and white gear, making it a must-have for any devout sports entertainment fan and avid collector.
Umaga Funko Pop (WWE Shop Exclusive)
- Price: $14.99 at WWE Shop
- Availability: Ships within 2 business days
- Description: The Samoan Bulldozer wasn’t just a clever moniker for Umaga, it’s what he was! He relentlessly attacked any unfortunate Superstar that stood opposite him, a habit that took him all the way to two Intercontinental Championships reigns and a Battle of the Billionaires match at WrestleMania 23. Fortify your WWE collection by grabbing this Umaga Fanatics Exclusive Funko Pop! vinyl figure. This miniature version of the deceptively quick super heavyweight features authentic details, making it a must-have for any devout sports entertainment fan and avid collector.