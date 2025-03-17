The Undertaker Hits Back At Triple H WWE Hall of Fame Backlash

On April 18, 2025, Triple H will take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame, his second indiction after being celebrated for his role in DX in 2019. The induction of the Game has been met with a backlash by some who have accused WWE’s Chief Content Officer of pushing for his own induction.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker backed his friend and in-ring rival. An inductee of the 2022 class, The Undertaker was adamant that the decision for Triple H’s induction was not his own.

“Regardless of what people think, he is not going to put himself in the Hall of Fame.”

The Undertaker highlighted Triple H’s resume as a reason for him being a “first ballot Hall of Fame guy.” Not only is The Undertaker behind the idea of the induction but believes it is vital for the WWE Hall of Fame.

“There’s just certain people, it’s not a Hall of Fame if they’re not in it. And it has to be done. It has to.”

In his final words, The Undertaker had some choice language for those who still believe Triple H’s induction is a power play by Levesque rather than a rightful celebration.

“All the jagoffs that have nothing to do but to get on social media sites and — you know, what? Screw them.”

Triple H will take his place in the Hall of Fame on April 18, alongside Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and the Natural Disasters. While some may believe that Paul Levesque has forced WWE’s hand, its hard to argue against the Hall of Fame-worthy career of the 14-time World Champion.