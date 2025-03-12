WWE Hall of Fame: Typhoon Confirms Natural Disasters Induction

The legendary tag team The Natural Disasters, consisting of Earthquake and Typhoon, is officially headed to the WWE Hall of Fame. Typhoon (Fred Otman) confirmed the news while speaking to Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter, sharing his excitement about the honor.

“It is an honor. It was crazy when I got that phone call. Mr. Prichard [Bruce Prichard] called me. He’s an awesome guy. I couldn’t believe it. There are so many guys who are so worthy to be in there, who aren’t yet. For this to happen, it’s amazing,” said Typhoon.

The Natural Disasters were a dominant force in WWE’s tag team division and held the WWE Tag Team Championship. Earthquake (John Tenta) passed away in June 2006, but his legacy remains a key part of the team’s impact.

With this induction, The Natural Disasters join Triple H, Lex Luger, and Michelle McCool in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.