Undertaker On Possibly Having One More Match: “That Is What I Was Looking For”

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has revealed that he was aiming for one more match before calling it a career for good.

‘The Phenom’ recently told WWE star Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast that he wanted one more match. During the interview, the WWE was asked whether he was looking for one last bout to end his in-ring career. The Undertaker said that’s what he was looking for to put the exclamation point in his decorated career. While he has retired, Taker still believes he has one more battle left in the tank. He said:

“That is what I was looking for. Yeah, just to put the exclamation point on the career. I wanted to have that one match that I could hang my hat on and say goodbye. I will come to the shows and I will say hello, and I’ll talk to some of the guys. Maybe watch a couple of the matches, but then I’ve got to leave. It is still in my body, my mindset is like, ‘Dude, you should be getting ready right now.’ That part in your head that has gotten you this far says you still got one in you somewhere.You got one match and people are gonna go ‘wow'”

The Undertaker teases WWE return:



“I’m looking for 1 match…” ? pic.twitter.com/D4a8VSSmGT — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) August 6, 2024 - Advertisement -

The Undertaker competed against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match at WWE WrestleMania 36. He emerged victorious over ‘The Phenomenal One’ and it marked his final match in the company. After an illustrious 30-year career, he officially retired at Survivor Series PLE in November 2020. Since then he has been making sporadic appearances for the company.

‘The Phenom’ recently shocked the fans when he made an appearance during the main event of WrestleMania XL. He took out The Rock with a Chokeslam which assisted Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship against Roman Reigns.

You can check out the full episode of IMPAULSIVE podcast below: