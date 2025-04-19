Watch: What Happened With John Cena After WrestleMania SmackDown Went Off Air

John Cena trolled the fans after this week’s WrestleMania go home SmackDown from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, went off the air.

The show featured the final build for a number of feuds heading into the biggest PPV of the year. The returning Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal opened the night with Carmelo Hayes picking up the victory by last eliminating Andrade.

Randy Orton confirmed that he’ll be holding an open challenge at the upcoming PPV while Seth Rollins cut a promo on his opponents, name-dropping Dean Ambrose during the segment.

We also saw WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in action in a six-man tag team match. Unfortunately the high-flying star seemingly suffered an injury during the bout, putting his WrestleMania match in jeopardy.

What Happened After SmackDown

The main event segment was the final showdown between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his WrestleMania challenger John Cena.

After a heated exchange, Cena delivered a cheap shot to Cody and picked him up for an Attitude Adjustment. The WWE Champion however, countered. He delivered a Cross-Rhodes to Cena and it was Cody who stood tall to end the night.

The Cenation Leader stayed in the ring after the show went off air. He picked up the mic like he was going to cut a promo. Cena ultimately trolled the fans by not saying anything and walked out as Travis Scott’s FE!N played in the arena.