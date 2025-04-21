Update On Joe Hendry Being Selected As Randy Orton’s WrestleMania Opponent

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry’s unexpected appearance at WrestleMania 41 as Randy Orton’s opponent was a tightly kept secret, even within TNA.

Fightful Select reported that hat by the time Kevin Owens publicly announced his injury, WWE had the wheels in motion to inquire about Hendry’s availability and have him work the match. Many in TNA were only informed of the plan on the Saturday before WrestleMania, with Hendry’s name absent from WWE’s internal run sheets.

Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba corroborated Fightful Select’s report that WWE had approached Hendry for a recent Raw match in Glasgow. Sources confirm this was intended to be a program with The Miz. However, this potential feud was vetoed by TNA executive Ariel Shnerner, who was concerned about Hendry potentially losing to The Miz. Some within TNA speculate that this decision may have contributed to Shnerner’s termination.

Despite his WrestleMania appearance, Hendry remains under TNA contract, which is set to expire within the next year. WWE has reportedly maintained interest in Hendry, who now has an agent, and has utilized him in various matches and appearances previously.

TNA talent and staff reportedly viewed the appearance positively, considering it valuable exposure for the TNA brand.