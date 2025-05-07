Update On WWE’s Giulia After Injury Scare

An encouraging update has emerged regarding Japanese star Giulia following an injury scare during her NXT main event match against Jordynne Grace on the Tuesday, May 6th, 2025, episode. The bout was held to determine the next #1 contender for Stephanie Vaquer’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Throughout the contest, several spots caused concern among fans, but one stood out from the rest as Giulia appeared to land awkwardly on her head. However, according to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, word from within NXT is that Giulia is “all good” from a health perspective after the match.

Grace was ultimately victorious in the encounter, pinning Giulia after approximately 12 minutes of action. With this win, Grace has now earned the right to challenge Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Championship at the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event on May 25th.

Following the NXT broadcast, Giulia took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend Jordynne Grace on their match and shared her interest in a potential rematch down the line. This indicates that Giulia is in good spirits and looking forward despite the scare.

I smelled a bit of that Japanese fight in you.

I lost, but man, that was super fun!

Let’s go again anytime.

Maybe I come to your house now, huh? @JordynneGrace #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jKNndtBCkv — GIULIA ? ???? (@giulia0221g) May 7, 2025