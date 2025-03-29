Update On WWE Hall of Fame Immortal Moments, Origins of the Idea

For the first time in history, an ‘Immortal Moment’ will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Bret Hart and Steve Austin’s war at WrestleMania 13 will be celebrated on April 18. The iconic I-Quit match helped cement Austin as a top star in the making while showcasing Hart’s trademark excellence both in and out of the ring.

This idea isn’t a WWE original but one the promotion has borrowed from their TKO partners at UFC. In the Daily Update, Dave Meltzer said that fans should “credit this one to Art Evans” who currently oversees the UFC Hall of Fame selection process.

Evans was tasked with making the UFC Hall of Fame seem more credible following the controversial induction of Stephan Bonnar. A two-time drug cheat who lost the majority of his significant matches, Bonnar’s induction remains a point of contention. To build back good-will, Evans introduced inducting specific fights and now WWE is following suit.

Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters have been confirmed for this year’s Hall of Fame and now fans will also get to hear from Austin and the Rattlesnake. It remains to be seen what other matches and moments will be inducted in the years to come as WWE has a massive history of iconic points in time worthy of an induction.