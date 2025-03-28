Lex Luger Marries Ahead of WWE Hall of Fame Induction

2025 is already proving to be a huge year for Lex Luger. Not only will the wrestling star become a WWE Hall of Famer this April but now the former World Champion is a happily married man.

During an appearance on Eric Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast alongside Diamond Dallas Page, Luger revealed that he recently tied the knot. Luger and his wife Robyn only met recently after Lex went for close to two decades without as much as a date.

“Seventeen years—didn’t date. No women in my life at all. I met this girl last year, Robyn, and we started hanging out a little bit, sparks started flying.”

Luger was previously married to Peggy Fulbright and known for his relationship with Miss Elizabeth during his WCW days. When it comes to Robyn, the couple kept their relationship private. Similarly, the pair enjoyed a low-key wedding on the back patio of his home.

“Friday night on the back patio of our house with just a few people there. We didn’t wanna do the big wedding thing, but it was really special.”

The couple had planned to elope, before plans changed and they had Luger’s friend ‘Pastor Steve’ marry the couple. On the podcast, Lex shared how Steve was the one who turned him to Christianity in April 2006 and ordained Lex in 2015.

Luger is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 18 in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend, capping off an iconic career in the wrestling industry. Whatever comes next for Lex, his wife Robyn will be by his side for the ride.



