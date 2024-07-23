U.S. Olympic Committee Suing Logan Paul’s PRIME Over Trademarks

PRIME, the beverage brand co-owned by WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul, is facing legal action by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The suit, which has been seen by CBS News, claims that PRIME is using trademarked phrases and symbols on a special edition of its drink featuring three-time Olympic gold medallist Kevin Durant. The beverage in question uses the terms ‘Olympic’ ‘Olympian,’ and ‘Team USA’, and also refers to ‘going for gold’ on its label.

The Olympic Committee, which also represents the Paralympic Games, claims in the suit that PRIME has acted “in bad faith.” The committee adds that it has sent a cease-and-desist to PRIME but the Durant-inspired product continues to be sold.

The suit states that consumers could be misled to believe there is an agreement between the Olympic and Paralympic Committee and PRIME. This year’s games will kick off this Friday in Paris, France.

Criticisms of PRIME

Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer called for an investigation into PRIME due to the high caffeine content of its energy drink. PRIME responded by stating that it companies with all requirements in the countries it operates in. As data from caffeineinformer.com shows, PRIME Energy has 56.3mg of caffeine per 100ml, more than Red Bull (32mg per 100ml) or Monster (33.8mg per 100ml).

Last year, a lawsuit was filed stating that PRIME’s grape-flavored drink contained per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances. In April 2024, Paul disclosed that PFAS were not listed ingredients but were detected in the product.

PRIME currently serves as the official sponsor of WWE PLEs and is the promotion’s first sponsor to receive branding on the ring mat. A ‘Hydration Station,’ complete with PRIME bottle can be found ringside at RAW and SmackDown events. In January 2023, UFC announced a partnership with PRIME that saw corroboration at UFC events.

