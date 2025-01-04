Vanessa Hudgens YEETs With WWE Stars After SmackDown

Vanessa Hudgens brought a touch of A-Lister glamor to WWE SmackDown this week, with a fun moment in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hudgens, known for her breakout role in High School Musial, attended the event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. After the show, Cody Rhodes invited Hudgens into the ring, setting the stage for a crowd-pleasing “yeet” celebration. Hudgens performed the popular gesture alongside Rhodes, The Usos, and Sami Zayn.

After Smackdown went off the air tonight, movie star Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) joins The Usos, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn for the final YEET of the night! #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7actNgzdEe — Justin David Kish • Sports Journalist (@JustinDavidKish) January 4, 2025

This isn’t Hudgens’ first interaction with WWE. In November, she acknowledged Roman Reigns during an episode of Raw and met WWE Superstar Bianca Belair backstage. Last month, Hudgens admitted that Rhea Ripley is her ‘Girl Crush’ and that she could “just watch her forever.”

Hudgens’ role at this week’s SmackDown wasn’t confined to what happened after the show. During SmackDown Hudgens also shared her love for Chelsea Green as she placed her hand to her heart in recognition of the longest-reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion.

Hudgens is one of several celebrities who have shared their love for WWE. With WrestleMania 41 drawing closer, celebs are lining up to have a role on the April 2025 show, according to Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE as the company continues to prove a hotbed for celebrity involvement in wrestling.