Identity Of Jey Uso’s Medic On WWE Raw Revealed

During the March 10 episode of WWE Raw, a segment featuring Jey Uso in the trainer’s room caught fans’ attention due to the appearance of a metic. She has since been identified as independent wrestler Vicki “The Bad Chick” Venuto.

Jey Uso’s road to WrestleMania 41, where he is set to challenge World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, has been met with constant brutal attacks from the champion. Despite these setbacks, Uso has maintained his momentum with a series of victories. Following his win over Grayson Waller on Raw, GUNTHER ambushed him, leading to the trainer’s room segment.

In the segment, Alpha Academy offered Uso their support, while Venuto provided him with an ice pack in her role as the nurse. Fans quickly worked to identify her, and Venuto later confirmed her appearance on Twitter, mentioning her background as a former EMT in a conversation with Shane Helms.

Venuto has built a notable independent wrestling career, particularly with Pro Wrestling Magic, where she is pursuing the PWM Women’s World Championship. She is also set to appear at Awesome Championship Wrestling’s “Aftershock” event on May 17.

The exposure from her Raw cameo could lead to increased opportunities for Venuto. Time will tell if she eventually joins the WWE roster.