Vince McMahon Community Noted On X After ‘Case Closed’ Comments

X, formerly Twitter, has provided some key context to a recent statement by Vince McMahon, in which the former WWE CEO addressed his settlement of over $1.7 million. This week, the SEC determined that McMahon bypassed WWE’s internal accounting controls and caused material misstatements when failing to disclose payments tied to sexual assault allegations.

On X, McMahon issued a rare public statement, opening with the assertion, “The case is closed.” However, many users on the platform were quick to point out that while McMahon’s dealings with the SEC have concluded, his legal troubles are far from over. X’s Community Notes service has since added clarification to McMahon’s statement.

“Vince McMahon settled with the SEC without admiting/denying its findings, this was exclusively about the hush money charges. Janel Grant’s civil suit will go forward and use these findings as evidence according to her attorney.“

Grant alleges that she was sexually abused and trafficked during her time with the promotion. She further claims that she was “offered as a service” to Brock Lesnar to incentivize him to re-sign with WWE—a claim that has led to Lesnar being removed from all WWE plans. McMahon has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that their relationship was consensual. Despite these denials, he stepped down from WWE in January 2024.

In addition, McMahon is named in a separate lawsuit filed by five former WWF ‘ring boys,’ who allege that he and others were aware of sexual abuse by Mel Phillips but failed to take adequate steps to prevent it. These cases remain ongoing. While the SEC’s investigation into McMahon has concluded, his legal challenges are far from over, contrary to the impression some may have taken from his recent statement.