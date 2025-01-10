Vince McMahon Issues Statement Following SEC Settlement

Vince McMahon is aiming to at least put part of his WWE past behind him. The former WWE CEO was fined $1.7 million regarding charges in relation to hush money allegations.

According to the report issued on Friday, McMahon disregarded the WWE’s internal accounting operations due to undisclosed payment agreements tied to sexual assault allegations and it caused discrepancies in in the company’s 2018 and 2021 financial report.

Following the news breaking, Vince McMahon and his team at Edendale Strategies emailed me an official statement with McMahon expressing his excitement about the finality of the situation.

“The case is closed. Today ends nearly three years of investigation by different governmental agencies. There has been a great deal of speculation about what exactly the government was investigating and what the outcome would be. As today’s resolution shows, much of that speculation was misguided and misleading. “In the end, there was never anything more to this than minor accounting errors with regard to some personal payments that I made several years ago while I was CEO of WWE. I’m thrilled that I can now put all this behind me.”

Per email correspondence, Vince McMahon issued the following statement regarding the SEC settlement today:



“The case is closed. Today ends nearly three years of investigation by different governmental agencies. There has been a great deal of speculation about what exactly the… pic.twitter.com/6L1VzwYupU — Dominic DeAngelo | 1TS (@DominicDeAngelo) January 10, 2025

McMahon still finds himself embroiled in the Janel Grant lawsuit while WWE is aiming to start a new era of its own under Chief Content Officer Triple H. WWE took a big step earlier this week by premiering WWE Raw on Netflix which garnered nearly five million viewers across the globe. Monday’s debut was so successful that WWE Raw beat out season two of Squid Games as Netflix’s most-watched on Tuesday.